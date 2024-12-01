Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 56,475 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 216,070 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 71,758 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 122,681 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

