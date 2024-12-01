Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Holdings Reduced by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 224,400.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 80.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 23.8% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP John Harrobin sold 23,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $818,661.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,192.70. The trade was a 16.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FYBR opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

