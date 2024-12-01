Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Genesco Stock Down 3.0 %
GCO opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $376.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.86 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.19 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
