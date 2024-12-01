Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $17.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 215.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 187,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 127,974 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

