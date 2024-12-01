Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPRE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on Green Plains
Green Plains Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Green Plains
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.