Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPRE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Green Plains stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.23 million, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.53. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

