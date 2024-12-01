Head to Head Analysis: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) & Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) and Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Wynn Macau pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Civeo pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Civeo pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wynn Macau and Civeo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Macau 0 0 0 0 0.00 Civeo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Civeo has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.87%. Given Civeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Civeo is more favorable than Wynn Macau.

Wynn Macau has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civeo has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Civeo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Civeo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wynn Macau and Civeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A Civeo 3.00% 0.11% 0.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wynn Macau and Civeo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Macau $3.10 billion 1.30 $149.62 million N/A N/A Civeo $701.97 million 0.46 $30.16 million $1.40 16.70

Wynn Macau has higher revenue and earnings than Civeo.

Summary

Civeo beats Wynn Macau on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets. Its Wynn Palace resort also consists of approximately 107,000 square feet of retail shopping; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities consisting of a cable car ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public entertainment attractions, including a lake, animated floral art displays, and fine art displays. In addition, the company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 294,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; hotel towers with rooms and suites; food and beverage outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool. Further, its Wynn Macau resort includes approximately 64,300 square feet of brand-name retail shopping and 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Macau. Wynn Macau, Limited operates as a subsidiary of WM Cayman Holdings Limited I.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs. It offers food, housekeeping, and maintenance services, as well as laundry, facility management and maintenance, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communication systems, security, and logistics services, and camp management services. In addition, the company provides development activities for workforce accommodation facilities, including site selection, permitting, engineering and design, manufacturing management, and site construction services, as well as lodging and catering services. It serves oil, mining, engineering, and oilfield and mining service companies. Civeo Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

