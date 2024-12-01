Head-To-Head Analysis: Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 6.46% 15.21% 6.97% Nexxen International 3.96% 7.49% 4.70%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $1.91 billion 1.90 $136.83 million $1.42 27.92 Nexxen International $349.11 million 1.87 -$21.49 million $0.04 245.00

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Nexxen International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International. Internet Initiative Japan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexxen International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Internet Initiative Japan and Nexxen International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nexxen International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Nexxen International has a consensus price target of $9.30, indicating a potential downside of 5.10%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Nexxen International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services. It also provides cloud solutions, such as HaaS/IaaS, cloud storage, monitoring/operation, virtual desktop, Paas/Saas, solution for Microsoft and AWS, IoT/M2M, ID management and authentication, network, global, mobile, license, and specialized solutions, as well as IIJ cloud exchange and IIJ cloud integration solutions; integrated, network, mail, and web security, endpoint, security assessment/consulting, web and mail hosting, online storage, content delivery/CDN/CMS, and system integration; IoT services and solutions in the field of industrial, agriculture, energy, and IoT-oriented mobile communication; industry-specific solution; content delivery; and global/privacy products. In addition, the company offers IT outsourcing, IIJ consulting, cognitive factory, IIJ PC deployment support, IIJ PaaS solution, IIJ EMM utilization support, IIJ private cloud, network solutions, IIJ security audit, IIJ malware analysis, IIJ content management, cloud integration solution for Microsoft and AWS, Microsoft 365 transition support solution, data center service, and data center construction engineering solutions, as well as DX edge services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

