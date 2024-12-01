Head to Head Comparison: Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) versus Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equinix and Independence Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $8.60 billion 11.02 $969.18 million $11.09 88.50 Independence Realty Trust $646.12 million 7.61 -$17.23 million N/A N/A

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

94.9% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Equinix and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 5 14 1 2.80 Independence Realty Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86

Equinix currently has a consensus target price of $962.56, indicating a potential downside of 1.93%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $20.43, indicating a potential downside of 6.46%. Given Equinix’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $17.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Equinix pays out 153.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Equinix has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 12.29% 8.34% 3.18% Independence Realty Trust -0.03% -0.01% N/A

Summary

Equinix beats Independence Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

