Head to Head Comparison: Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) & Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of Onsemi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Onsemi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Onsemi and Sigma Designs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onsemi 2 5 16 0 2.61 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Onsemi currently has a consensus target price of $85.87, suggesting a potential upside of 20.74%. Given Onsemi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Onsemi is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Onsemi has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Onsemi and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onsemi 23.80% 22.38% 13.57% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onsemi and Sigma Designs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onsemi $8.25 billion 3.67 $2.18 billion $4.03 17.65 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

Onsemi has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Summary

Onsemi beats Sigma Designs on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

About Sigma Designs

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.