Head to Head Comparison: Valuence Merger Corp. I (VMCA) and Its Competitors

Risk and Volatility
Valuence Merger Corp. I has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valuence Merger Corp. I’s competitors have a beta of 0.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Valuence Merger Corp. I
|N/A
|$4.77 million
|72.00
|Valuence Merger Corp. I Competitors
|$1.16 billion
|$88.69 million
|37.95
Valuence Merger Corp. I’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Valuence Merger Corp. I. Valuence Merger Corp. I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Valuence Merger Corp. I
|N/A
|-12.23%
|3.41%
|Valuence Merger Corp. I Competitors
|11.89%
|-46.64%
|1.71%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
52.2% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Valuence Merger Corp. I competitors beat Valuence Merger Corp. I on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile
Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Orinda, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.