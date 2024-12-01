Head-To-Head Contrast: PENG (PENG) versus Its Peers

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) is one of 173 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PENG to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Get PENG alerts:

Risk and Volatility

PENG has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PENG’s competitors have a beta of 1.72, indicating that their average stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PENG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PENG 0 0 5 1 3.17 PENG Competitors 2416 9828 19335 685 2.57

Valuation & Earnings

PENG presently has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 30.10%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 538.55%. Given PENG’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PENG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares PENG and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PENG $1.17 billion -$52.47 million -18.14 PENG Competitors $25.87 billion $786.23 million 15.50

PENG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PENG. PENG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PENG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PENG -4.48% 8.05% 2.14% PENG Competitors -387.52% -69.38% -10.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of PENG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PENG competitors beat PENG on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About PENG

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc., a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services. It also provides Penguin Computing that focus on technical computing for core and cloud environments through HPC and AI solutions; and Penguin Edge, an edge computing solution for embedded and wireless applications including high-performance products for government, health care, industrial, and telecommunications applications. In addition, the company offers Stratus, which provides simplified, protected, and autonomous fault tolerant computing solutions in the data center and at the Edge through hardware and software services; and leading-edge solutions to education, energy, financial services, government, hyperscale, and manufacturing markets. Further, it provides LED-based products comprising blue and green LED chips based on gallium nitride, and related materials under Cree LED brand; and surface mount devices under the Cree LED XLamp and J Series brand. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.