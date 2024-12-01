Head-To-Head Review: CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) versus Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of CubeSmart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $1.05 billion 10.67 $410.76 million $1.77 28.00 Medical Properties Trust $641.32 million 4.11 -$556.48 million ($4.22) -1.04

This table compares CubeSmart and Medical Properties Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Properties Trust. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. CubeSmart pays out 115.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust pays out -7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Medical Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 37.79% 14.33% 6.48% Medical Properties Trust N/A -38.83% -15.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CubeSmart and Medical Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 1 6 4 0 2.27 Medical Properties Trust 0 7 1 0 2.13

CubeSmart currently has a consensus price target of $51.36, indicating a potential upside of 3.64%. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $5.58, indicating a potential upside of 27.18%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Medical Properties Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023. Since the end of the third quarter, the Company has sold four facilities and now owns approximately 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries across three continents. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

