Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HELE opened at $73.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, October 7th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

