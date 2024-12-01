Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $63.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,835,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,008,000 after purchasing an additional 136,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after buying an additional 1,246,765 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hexcel by 36.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,600,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,966,000 after acquiring an additional 425,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,829,000 after acquiring an additional 103,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 12.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

