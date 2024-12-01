Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $24,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $118.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

