Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,076 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 462.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $253,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $155,067,000 after buying an additional 1,118,747 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $77,628,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Illumina by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $137,735,000 after buying an additional 631,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 511.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 530,439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,367,000 after acquiring an additional 443,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $144.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.23 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

