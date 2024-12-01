Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,560,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth $529,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 186.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,186,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 52.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 348,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Infosys by 5.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,235,000 after purchasing an additional 297,183 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $22.07 on Friday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

