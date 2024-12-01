Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 246.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 42,430 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

