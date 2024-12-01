Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,784 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4,565.4% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,053,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,093,000 after buying an additional 1,031,103 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 693,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,605,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,753,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 112,118 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $51.19 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $50,727.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,231. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $30,574.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,280.59. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

