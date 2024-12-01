Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $597,000 Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SW. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SW opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.68 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 672.26%.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.