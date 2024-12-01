Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $603,000 Investment in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 59,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KROS stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.13). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4750.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

