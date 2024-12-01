Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Intevac Stock Up 3.0 %

Intevac stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. Intevac has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Intevac had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intevac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 83,958 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 101,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 24.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter worth $144,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

