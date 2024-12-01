Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $45.12 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

