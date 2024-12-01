Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBWB. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

