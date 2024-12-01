Investors Buy High Volume of Applied Optoelectronics Put Options (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 8,922 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the typical volume of 5,246 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAOI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

AAOI opened at $41.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $269,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,025.46. This represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 20,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $616,803.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,610.20. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,979 shares of company stock worth $1,990,637. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

