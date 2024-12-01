Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 10,260 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,976% compared to the typical daily volume of 145 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTLK. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $50.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.34.
Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Outlook Therapeutics news, CFO Lawrence A. Kenyon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,832.74. This represents a 528.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 677.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $199,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
