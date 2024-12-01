Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,715 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,730% compared to the typical volume of 203 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 48.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 124,071 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 490.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 87,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 72,638 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CABA. TD Cowen upgraded Cabaletta Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Up 26.9 %

Shares of CABA stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $186.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.42. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

