iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,769,913 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the previous session’s volume of 1,126,568 shares.The stock last traded at $63.49 and had previously closed at $62.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,310 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,266,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,980,000 after acquiring an additional 127,367 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,749,000 after acquiring an additional 144,223 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 810,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after acquiring an additional 90,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after acquiring an additional 363,541 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

