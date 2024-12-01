iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URTH. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,815,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 135.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 102,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 146.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,207 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,030,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 51,370 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $161.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $127.14 and a 12-month high of $161.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.85.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

