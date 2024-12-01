J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $17,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,384.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 156,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 149,815 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 282.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $19,755,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $16,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock opened at $189.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,550.50. The trade was a 35.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,579.45. The trade was a 16.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $1,008,962. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

