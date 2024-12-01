JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $1,185,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 48,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,103,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,951,000 after acquiring an additional 525,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $249.72 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.21 and a 200-day moving average of $213.70. The company has a market capitalization of $703.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

