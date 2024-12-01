Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in November

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,308,400 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 2,771,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 145.7 days.
Kelt Exploration Stock Performance
KELTF opened at $5.00 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.
Kelt Exploration Company Profile
