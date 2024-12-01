Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in November

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,308,400 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 2,771,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 145.7 days.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

KELTF opened at $5.00 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

