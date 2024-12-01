Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Report on Kornit Digital
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kornit Digital Stock Performance
Shares of KRNT opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kornit Digital
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.