Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on Kornit Digital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 95,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 20,067 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 51,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 62,045 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRNT opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Free Report

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.