Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

KRUS stock opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.08 and a beta of 1.86. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $122.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

