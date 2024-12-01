L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.15. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.95 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $740,814.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,596.20. This trade represents a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.67.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

