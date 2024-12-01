L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $245.08 and last traded at $245.22. Approximately 73,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 904,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.15.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.30%.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,630,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,858,000 after buying an additional 523,315 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,215,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,875,000 after acquiring an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

