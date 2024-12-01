Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKFN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 215.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 72.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.14. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $106.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.87%.

In other news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $52,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,938.56. The trade was a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $290,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,912.50. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $357,663. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

