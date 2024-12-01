Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 191.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 119,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 377,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after buying an additional 215,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 123,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 80,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

