Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 501 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 1,318.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Spire alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Spire by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Spire by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Spire by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 132.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.93.

Spire Trading Up 0.1 %

SR opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

Spire Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $3.14 per share. This represents a $12.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 72.85%.

About Spire

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.