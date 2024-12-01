Larson Financial Group LLC Has $30,000 Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 150.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 35.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Nutanix Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -186.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.40.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

