Larson Financial Group LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Garmin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,484.70. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $212.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.92 and a 200-day moving average of $175.49. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $119.15 and a twelve month high of $216.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

