Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after buying an additional 36,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 86,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Genworth Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 460,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,481.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after buying an additional 421,042 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPLV opened at $74.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $75.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.05. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

