Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:JHG opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

