Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,261 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 208,242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $14,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 987.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,549,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $245,570,000 after buying an additional 5,039,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $502,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,600,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,949,670 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 903,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,085,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $6,405,744.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,776.03. This represents a 58.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

