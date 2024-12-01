LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $112.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.20.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

LCI Industries stock opened at $120.81 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.52.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.71%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,016,270. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,607,000 after buying an additional 31,376 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

