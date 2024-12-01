Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,809 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $138.25 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.90.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,036,986 shares of company stock worth $240,602,399 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

