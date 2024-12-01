Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Leidos were worth $18,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 11.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock opened at $165.40 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.87.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

