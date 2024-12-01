Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $575.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total value of $125,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,458.54. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.98, for a total value of $360,789.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,734.64. The trade was a 11.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,106 shares of company stock worth $1,353,233 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Lennox International by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Lennox International by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE LII opened at $667.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $616.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $397.34 and a fifty-two week high of $682.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a return on equity of 148.52% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

