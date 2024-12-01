LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,073,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,729,918 shares.The stock last traded at $4.96 and had previously closed at $4.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

The stock has a market cap of $832.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $467,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 32.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 65,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

