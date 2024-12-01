Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2024

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOANGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.36 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOANGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.93% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth $14,758,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 441.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 119,595 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,222 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.