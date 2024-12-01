Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.36 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.93% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
