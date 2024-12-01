Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.36 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.93% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth $14,758,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 441.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 119,595 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,222 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.